Japan to Enhance Global Cooperation on AI Risks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has released a draft revision of its Artificial Intelligence Basic Plan, indicating its policy of enhancing cooperation with foreign government agencies and AI developers to address risks such as the misuse of AI.

The government reviewed the basic plan, which serves as a guideline for its AI policy, just about six months after its formulation last December, in light of rapid advancements in AI technology. The plan was drawn up based on the AI law enacted last May.

Released on Friday, the draft revision highlights the growing risk of cyberattacks that exploit AI, with the rise of advanced AI models, such as Claude Mythos developed by U.S. startup Anthropic, in mind.

The government aims to secure cabinet approval for the revision at an early date after soliciting public comments.

The draft also includes initiatives to strengthen countermeasures against misinformation and disinformation, including support for the development of technologies to detect AI-generated content.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]