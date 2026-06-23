Compatriot Boy's Words Inspire Japan at World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Nashville, Tennessee, June 22 (Jiji Press)--A message from a 14-year-old Japanese boy has given Japan's national soccer team an emotional lift at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reminding the players that their determination on the pitch is resonating with fans at home and abroad.

"When we face obstacles while studying and living away from our home country, the way you compete gives us the courage to never give up, no matter what," Rui Nishizawa said in front of the Samurai Blue players and coaching staff.

Nishizawa, a student at East Tennessee Japanese School, delivered the message on Wednesday when 145 students and parents from the school visited Japan's training base in Nashville, Tennessee, for the tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Japan was preparing for its second Group F match against Tunisia on Saturday, after twice coming from behind in a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands on June 14.

Speaking on behalf of the school, Nishizawa expressed gratitude and support for the squad. "The sight of you boldly taking on the world's top players with everything you have has a special meaning for those of us living overseas, far away from home," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]