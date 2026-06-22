Japan PM Updates Shared via Public Affairs Secretary on X

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Kozo Saiki, Japan's cabinet secretary for public affairs, has been actively sharing Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's daily updates on an X account launched earlier this month.

Saiki is believed to be supporting the Takaichi administration by explaining policies and sharing photos of her smiling and interacting with other leaders. But the move, unusual for a cabinet secretary for public affairs, has attracted criticism from the opposition camp.

A post by Saiki, featuring a photo of Takaichi and French President Emmanuel Macron shaking hands, said that Macron, who chaired a three-day Group of Seven summit in France from June 15, welcomed G7 leaders.

Following a month-long trial, Saiki started full-scale use of the X account on June 2. He has said he aims to share information about the prime minister "in a timely and flexible way from the viewpoint of a cabinet secretary for public affairs" who works closely with the prime minister.

The account has also posted moments rarely covered by Japanese media during the prime minister's overseas visits. Its follower count has exceeded 130,000. Some posts have received over 20,000 likes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]