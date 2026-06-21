Slovakia Working to Spread Its Wine in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Boasting an ancient wine tradition dating back over 2,000 years, Slovakia, a somewhat "hidden gem" among wine producers, is working to make a mark in the Japanese market.

A Slovak association of grape growers and wine producers in April this year established its first overseas office in Japan.

Despite having a land area equivalent to only about 60 pct of the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, vineyards stretch across Slovakia, particularly in the southern regions. The country's light-tasting white wines are noted for their compatibility with Japanese cuisine.

Emphasizing what he described as the Slovak white wines' "exponential minerality and expression in general," Peter Minarik, a sommelier in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, expressed hopes of promoting the alcoholic beverage in Japan.

Nurtured by a cooler climate, Slovak wines are distinguished by their smooth, refreshing taste. Minarik said that they pair well with Japanese cuisine, which features many fish and vegetable dishes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]