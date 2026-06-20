Dodgers Star Ohtani Becomes Father of Two

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, 31, said in an Instagram post Saturday that he and his wife, Mamiko, 29, have welcomed their second child.

"We are again overjoyed to experience this wonderful day in our lives together. Thank you for being born safely," the Japanese two-way star and Mamiko commented jointly in the post in English.

For the birth of his second child, Ohtani was away from the team and missed Friday's game to be with his wife.

The couple announced their marriage in February 2024 and the birth of their first child, a baby girl, in April 2025.

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