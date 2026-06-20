Bankruptcy-Induced Salary Cuts for Yubari City Workers to End

Newsfrom Japan

Yubari, Hokkaido, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Yubari Mayor Tsukasa Atsuya said Saturday that pay cuts for city government employees, which have been in place ever since the northern Japan city fell into insolvency 20 years ago, will be scrapped at the end of the current fiscal year.

Atsuya said that salaries of city employees will return to the originally intended levels from fiscal 2027, which begins next April, as the city in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido is expected to complete its repayment of special fiscal rehabilitation bonds by the end of fiscal 2026.

His statements came at a meeting with internal affairs minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki in Yubari on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the city's declaration of financial collapse.

Hayashi said that he "respects" the city's decision.

Once flourishing from coal mining, Yubari suffered from a string of closures of coal mines due to changes in the country's energy policy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]