Japan's Emperor, Empress Arrive in Belgium

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako arrived in Belgium on Saturday, following the conclusion of their state visit to the Netherlands.

Landing at the Melsbroek Air Base of the Belgian Air Force near Brussels, the Imperial couple kicked off their state visit to Belgium. They last visited the country in 1999.

Belgian military fighter jets escorted the aircraft carrying the couple through the country's airspace.

At the air base, Belgian Princess Elisabeth, the eldest daughter of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde and first in line to the throne, welcomed the Emperor and Empress, who smiled and exchanged handshakes with her after descending the steps of the government plane. It was the princess's first official duty hosting a state guest, according to informed sources.

The couple will stay at the Royal Castle of Ciergnon, a retreat of the Belgian royal family, until Monday. On Tuesday, they will attend a welcome ceremony and a banquet hosted by the King and Queen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]