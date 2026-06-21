Fire at Tokyo Elementary School Suspected to Be Accidental

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--The cause of Friday's fire at an elementary school in Tokyo's Kita Ward is believed to have been accidental, with no third-party involvement, according to police sources.

It was also found that an electric heater and multiple air circulators had been placed in a music preparation room, or a room for storing musical instruments, on the fourth floor of the school building, where the fire is believed to have started, the sources at Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday.

The MDP, in cooperation with the Tokyo Fire Department, is conducting an on-site inspection at Takinogawa Daisan Elementary School to determine the exact cause of the fire, which left 11 people, mainly children, injured.

According to the sources, the heater was plugged into a wall outlet at the time.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. on Friday, burning about 200 square meters, including the music preparation room and an adjacent music classroom. Students evacuated through the windows onto an exterior ledge and were later rescued by firefighters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]