Trash Bag Shortages Persist in Japan amid Mideast Turmoil

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Shortages of local government-designated garbage bags persist in some areas of Japan due to concerns over supplies of petroleum products linked to turmoil in the Middle East, despite a U.S.-Iran agreement to end their fighting.

Amid the shortages, many local governments that require residents to dispose of trash in designated bags have introduced temporary measures allowing the use of non-designated bags and are extending these steps for the time being while closely monitoring the situation.

Such measures have been adopted in response to a jump in the number of people purchasing designated bags amid supply concerns over naphtha, a raw material for plastic products.

In the western Japan city of Kobe, designated trash bags briefly sold out at some retail stores, prompting the city to allow the use of non-designated bags for garbage collection throughout June, provided they are transparent or translucent. The city said it had received nearly 500 inquiries from residents on the issue as of June 12.

The city will maintain the measure until the end of the month as planned, despite the U.S.-Iran agreement to end the conflict.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]