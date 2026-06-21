Japan Cruises to 4-0 Victory over Tunisia at World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Monterrey, Mexico, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan powered past Tunisia 4-0 in the second group-stage match for both teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Monterrey, Mexico, on Saturday.

In the Group F game, the Japanese men's national soccer team secured its first win in the ongoing World Cup cohosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, moving to four points after drawing 2-2 with the Netherlands in the two teams' opener.

Tunisia, which lost its first two matches, has been eliminated from advancing beyond the group stage. The Netherlands also moved to four points after a 5-1 rout of Sweden in Saturday's game.

Japan took the lead early in the match against Tunisia through Daichi Kamada, with Ayase Ueda adding another goal before halftime. Japan continued to press in the second half, pulling further ahead with goals from Junya Ito and Ueda, the latter his second of the match.

Japan's four goals marked its highest tally in a World Cup match, while Ueda became the first Japanese player to score twice in a single World Cup game.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]