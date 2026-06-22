Japan's Emperor, Empress Dine with Belgian Royal Family

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, on an official visit to Belgium, had dinner with Belgian King Philippe and his family at the Royal Castle of Ciergnon, a retreat of the family, on Sunday.

The other participants in the dinner, which began around 7:30 p.m., were Queen Mathilde and the Belgian royal couple's four children--Princess Elisabeth, who is first in line to the throne, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eleonore, according to Japan's Imperial Household Agency.

They enjoyed their meal at a garden of the castle in Ciergnon, southern Belgium, for about an hour and a half.

Before the dinner, the Japanese Imperial couple and the Belgian royals posed for press photographs in the castle garden. Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde sat on a bench, with the four young royals standing behind them. The Emperor spoke with the Queen, and the Empress conversed with the King in a relaxed atmosphere.

The Emperor and the Empress, who arrived in Belgium on Saturday after their trip to the Netherlands, will stay at the castle until Monday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]