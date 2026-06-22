PM Takaichi to Submit Aide's Account on Scandals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday expressed her intention to submit a document summarizing her aide's explanations over the campaign video and crypto asset scandals.

At a meeting of the House of Representatives Budget Committee, Yuichi Goto of the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance asked about the secretary's alleged involvement in creating defamatory online videos targeting certain candidates in recent elections and the secretary's alleged connections with a man who issued a crypto asset named after the prime minister's first name.

While again denying her own involvement in the scandals, Takaichi said: "My secretary will draw up a statement. We have also obtained documents that serve as evidence, and will submit them to the board (of the Lower House committee)."

However, Goto claimed that the prime minister was refusing to address the issues on her own, and demanded that the secretary be summoned to the Diet.

Meanwhile, the Financial Services Agency said that there have been three reports of damage related to the crypto asset, called "Sanae Token."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]