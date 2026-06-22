Tokyo Police Arrest Possible Exec of Major Asian Fraud Ring

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested three people, including a man believed to be an executive of Cambodia-based Prince Group, one of the largest international fraud organizations in Asia, for allegedly submitting a false move-in notification, investigative sources said Monday.

Among the three held by the Metropolitan Police Department were Cypriot national Hu Xiaowei, a 44-year-old business owner whose home address is unknown, and Li Yin Hong, a 31-year-old Chinese who is a company employee living in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward, the sources said.

The MPD will investigate Prince Group’s activities in Japan. The organization has been slapped with sanctions by the United States.

The trio conspired to submit a false notification of Hu’s residency in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward to the ward office in April, according to their arrest warrants. Li visited the office for the submission.

Hu said in police questioning that he transferred his residency registration to Tokyo in order to obtain permanent residency in Japan. But he added that he does not know the details because he left the procedures to an agent.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]