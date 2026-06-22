6 Held for Allegedly Trying to Smuggle 1-B.-Yen Gold from China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department has arrested six people for allegedly trying to smuggle 49 kilograms of gold bars worth about 1,075 million yen from China by concealing them inside life-size dolls.

A 46-year-old Chinese company executive living in Kamagaya, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Ryuji Hamazaki, a 38-year-old corporate employee living in Tokyo, and four other suspects were arrested on suspicion of trying to evade payment of 107.5 million yen in consumption tax.

The six suspects allegedly tried to traffic the gold bars into Japan by air Jan. 6 by hiding them in three life-size dolls.

According to the MPD, the suspects declared the dolls as mannequins at customs and arranged for them to be delivered to an apartment in Tokyo’s Arakawa Ward.

The police believe that the dolls were to be collected by Hamazaki and transported via another Chinese suspect to an office of the Chinese executive’s company.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]