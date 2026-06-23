JR West's "Doctor Yellow" Inspection Shinkansen to Retire Next Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, June 23 (Jiji Press)--The "Doctor Yellow" inspection Shinkansen bullet train of West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, is set to be decommissioned in January 2027, the railway operator said Monday.

JR West and Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, have each owned one Doctor Yellow, which is capable of inspecting tracks and overhead cables while traveling.

The two companies in June 2024 announced plans to retire the Doctor Yellow trains. JR Tokai's Doctor Yellow conducted its final operations in January 2025.

Train enthusiasts often say that people who see the inspection Shinkansen train, known for its bright yellow exterior, will become happy.

"I feel very sad about the retirement of our Doctor Yellow," JR West President Shoji Kurasaka said at a press conference Monday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]