Japan Aims to Double Female Engineering Students by 2040

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government aims to double the proportion of female university students majoring in engineering by 2040, in an effort to address the low representation of women in areas such as artificial intelligence, and aviation and aerospace.

These areas are among the 17 sectors designated as strategically important fields by the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

In 2025, the share of female university students in engineering faculties stood at 18 pct. The government hopes to boost the figure to 36 pct in 2040, a draft of the annual Basic Policy on Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women says, noting that there is a shortage of female personnel in science and technology fields.

The draft, which was obtained Monday, also stipulates that the government would provide financial support, such as grants and subsidies, to universities that are active in securing female students in science and engineering faculties.

Additionally, the draft says that the government will consider support measures, such as tax incentives, to enable working women to use housekeeping and babysitting services with a greater sense of ease.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]