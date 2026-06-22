German Defense Giant Eyes Production Base in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Major German defense company Rheinmetall AG told Jiji Press on Monday that it aims to cooperate with Japanese firms, with an eye toward setting up its first defense-related production base in Japan.

The company said that discussions would begin soon, expressing its desire to contribute to security in the Asia-Pacific region.

Japan and the European Union are boosting efforts on industrial partnerships, as part of moves to drastically strengthen their defense capabilities.

A Rheinmetall spokesperson said that the company hopes to promote projects together with Japanese industry to open up opportunities for defense exports from Japan, emphasizing hopes to work with Japanese industry and politics.

Rheinmetall has played a central role in the production of ammunition supplied by European countries to Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]