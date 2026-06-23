Belgian King, Queen Welcome Japan Imperial Couple in Brussels

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, now on an official visit to Belgium, arrived at Laeken Palace in Brussels on Monday, where they were greeted by King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the European country.

The Imperial couple had stayed at the Royal Castle of Ciergnon, a retreat for the Belgian Royal Family, after arriving in the country from the Netherlands on Saturday.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde welcomed the couple about 200 meters from the palace. After posing for photographs, the four walked inside together while chatting.

On Tuesday, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are slated to attend a welcome ceremony at the Royal Palace of Brussels in the center of the capital and a banquet hosted by the Belgian Royal couple.

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