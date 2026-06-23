Japan's Emperor, Empress Attend Welcome Ceremony in Brussels

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, who are on a state visit to Belgium, attended a welcome ceremony at the Royal Palace of Brussels on Tuesday.

The Imperial couple alighted from a car at the square in front of the palace and were greeted by Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde.

They received an honor guard salute and listened as the national anthems of both countries were played.

After the ceremony, the two couples moved to the City Hall of Brussels, where Empress Masako and Queen Mathilde received bouquets from children.

Local people and tourists cheered when the couples appeared on the city hall's balcony. They smiled and waved to the gathered crowd.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]