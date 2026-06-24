Japan Official Vows to Support Ukraine during Visit to Kyiv

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--A senior Japanese official has underscored the country's pledge to continue supporting Ukraine and implementing sanctions on Russia in cooperation with the international community.

Ayano Kunimitsu, state minister for foreign affairs, showed this stance of the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Tuesday during her visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

Kunimitsu is the first to visit Ukraine among Japan's politically appointed government agency leaders of minister, state minister and parliamentary vice ministers since Takaichi took office last October.

She told Sybiha that attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force should not be tolerated, adding that Japan's stance of standing with Ukraine, which continues to face Russia's aggression, and its sense of solidarity are unwavering.

In response, Sybiha expressed gratitude for Japan's consistent support.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]