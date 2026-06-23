Senior Japanese Official Visits Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ayano Kunimitsu has visited Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Kunimitsu is the first among Japan's politically appointed government department leaders of minister, state minister and parliamentary vice ministers to visit the European country since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi took office last October.

Kunimitsu is expected to meet with Ukrainian government officials including Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and pledge Japan's unwavering support for their country.

During talks with Sybiha, Kunimitsu will present a plan to maintain her country's sanctions against Russia for its continuing aggression.

The two sides are expected to reaffirm cooperation to realize a just and lasting peace early and discuss support for reconstruction and restoration in Ukraine.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]