Official Rejects N. Korea's Criticism of Japan as Military Power

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara on Tuesday rejected North Korea's accusation that his country is trying to become a military power.

According to North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, made the criticism at a three-day meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea that ended on Monday.

His remarks are "off the mark," Kihara told a press conference. "Our self-defense policy remains unchanged, and the defense capabilities we possess are limited to the minimum necessary."

"Japan's postwar path as a peace-seeking nation will remain the same," he stressed.

Tokyo is cautiously monitoring North Korea's stance toward China, as Kim's remarks followed increasing rhetoric from China critical of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's policy of strengthening Japanese defense capabilities. Beijing criticizes what it calls Japan's new militarism.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]