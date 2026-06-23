Japan Top Court Finalizes Dissolution Order for Unification Church

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court has rejected a special appeal filed by the Unification Church against lower court rulings ordering the dissolution of the controversial religious group.

In a ruling issued Monday, the court's Third Petty Bench, presided over by Justice Eriko Watanabe, said the dissolution order "does not violate the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion and association." All four justices supported the ruling.

This is the first time the top court has finalized a dissolution order for a religious corporation over tortious acts under the Civil Code.

In October 2023, the education ministry filed for a court order to dissolve the Unification Church, following the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July 2022. The attack is believed to have been motivated by alleged ties between the group and Abe.

Tokyo District Court issued the dissolution order in March last year, and Tokyo High Court dismissed an appeal filed by the group in March this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]