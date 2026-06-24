9 Japanese Detained in Laos over Special Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Law-enforcement authorities in Xiengkhouang Province, northeastern Laos, have detained nine Japanese people for their alleged involvement in special fraud.

According to local media reports, police took a total of 17 suspects, including the Japanese nationals, into custody June 17.

Also among the suspects are Chinese and Taiwanese nationals, the reports said.

Officials at the Japanese Embassy in Vientiane, the capital of the Southeast Asian nation, said that they are working to confirm the facts.

Authorities in Southeast Asian countries are stepping up their campaigns to uncover fraud bases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]