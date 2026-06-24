14 M. Sets of Email Info Possibly Leaked in Cyberattack on KDDI

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--KDDI Corp. said Tuesday that its email system for internet service providers has been breached, and up to 14.22 million sets of email addresses and passwords may have been leaked.

The affected service providers include STNet Inc., JCOM Co., Chubu Telecommunications Co., Nifty Corp., Biglobe Inc. and KDDI Web Communications Inc.

KDDI said that it confirmed the cyberattack on Wednesday and has implemented protective measures.

According to KDDI, the cyberattack exploited vulnerabilities in third-party software used in the email system.

The company will work with the affected internet service providers to urge users to change their passwords, while continuing to investigate the extent of the damage.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]