BOJ "Tankan" Likely to Show Weaker Manufacturer Sentiment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan's "tankan" quarterly survey for June is expected to show slight deterioration in business sentiment among major Japanese manufacturers, according to estimates by 13 private think tanks and securities companies.

The think tanks and securities firms forecast on average that the diffusion index for current sentiment among large manufacturers will stand at plus 15 in the central bank's June report, due out July 1, down 2 points from the previous March survey.

Soaring prices for crude oil and petroleum products because of the conflict in the Middle East are believed to have weighed on business sentiment.

"Business sentiment deteriorated mainly in the materials industry due to a surge in commodities prices," Mizuho Securities Co. said.

The DI is calculated by subtracting the percentage of companies reporting bad business conditions from that of those seeing good conditions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]