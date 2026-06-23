Japan-China Friendship Group Official Visits Beijing

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lawmaker Gaku Hashimoto, acting chairman of the Japanese Association for the Promotion of International Trade, a Japan-China friendship organization, said during his visit to Beijing on Tuesday that he met with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying on Monday.

Hashimoto told reporters that Hua offered condolences on the death of Yohei Kono, a former speaker of Japan's House of Representatives and former chairman of the association.

Regarding Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on a possible Taiwan crisis last November, Hua explained her country's position. She also expressed her country's willingness to welcome a delegation from the association when it visits China, according to Hashimoto. The association postponed sending a delegation to China, following Kono's death.

Meanwhile, Hashimoto rejected China's criticism of the Takaichi administration's defense policy, saying that Japan does not intend to become a military nation.

Hashimoto visited China to observe the China International Supply Chain Expo being held in Beijing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]