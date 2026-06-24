Japan, IAEA Team Up to Promote Small Modular Reactors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s industry ministry and the International Atomic Energy Agency have agreed to cooperate on the development of small modular reactors.

Industry minister Ryosei Akazawa and IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi signed a memorandum to that effect at their meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, Japan will share safety expertise accumulated by its nuclear industry with countries considering SMR adoption and support their efforts to develop related infrastructure and foster necessary human resources.

SMRs are smaller reactors with simpler systems and enhanced passive safety features.

Akazawa showed plans to promote SMR deployment in Japan as well. Grossi said that the memorandum is important for the evolution of the nuclear industry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]