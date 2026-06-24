Ex-Wife Arrested after Man's Body Found in Freezer at Kobe Apartment

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Police in Hyogo Prefecture arrested a 50-year-old woman on Tuesday on suspicion of abandoning the body of her former husband, whose body was found in a freezer in his apartment in Kobe, the western Japan prefecture's capital, on Saturday.

According to investigative sources, the suspect, Aki Mochizuki, has admitted to abandoning the body and also suggested that she killed the former husband, Yutaka Nishiguchi, who would be 57 years old if he were alive.

Mochizuki is suspected of placing Nishiguchi's body in a bag and leaving it in the freezer around 2012.

An autopsy found that Nishiguchi died around December 2011. His body is believed to have been severed around the navel after his death.

Mochizuki has rented the apartment since July 2002. She initially denied her involvement in the case but voluntarily called the police on Monday night to report her involvement, police sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]