16-Year-Old Girl in Nashville Aspires to Join Nadeshiko Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Nashville, Tennessee, June 23 (Jiji Press)--A 16-year-old Japanese girl living in Nashville, Tennessee, which hosts the training base of the Japanese men's national soccer team for the ongoing FIFA World Cup, aspires to join the women's national team, dubbed Nadeshiko Japan.

"I want to stand on a stage like the World Cup in the future," Izumi Wakatsuki, who attends a high school in Nashville, said. She is currently cheering on the men's national team, nicknamed Samurai Blue, in its World Cup matches.

Born in the western Japan prefecture of Shiga, Wakatsuki and her family moved to Nashville when she was 3 years old, due to her father's job relocation. She began playing soccer around the age of 9, influenced by her elder siblings.

After joining a local powerhouse club six years ago, she was promoted to the top squad in just three years.

In August 2024, Wakatsuki sent the Japan Football Association clips of her playing soccer to pursue her goal of joining the Japanese national team. As the JFA highly evaluated her skills, Wakatsuki was able to make her national team debut with the U-16 squad at a tournament in France in April last year, and was chosen for the U-17 team's tour of Portugal this January.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]