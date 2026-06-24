Japan Emperor Wishes for Lasting Friendship at Belgian Banquet

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito wished for lasting friendship and cooperation between his country and Belgium in a speech at a banquet hosted by Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde at the Castle of Laeken in Brussels on Tuesday.

Noting that the Japanese Imperial Family's exchanges with the Belgian Royal Family have spanned three generations of Emperors--himself, his father, Emperor Emeritus Akihito, and his grandfather, the late Emperor Showa, called Emperor Hirohito during his lifetime--Emperor Naruhito said in Japanese he sincerely hopes that the two countries, as long-standing and irreplaceable friends, will continue to build friendly and cooperative relations that should last forever.

The banquet was also attended by Japanese Empress Masako, Belgian Princess Elisabeth, 24, who is first in line to the throne, Prince Gabriel, 22, Prince Emmanuel, 20, and Princess Eleonore, 18. Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are on a state visit to Belgium.

According to Japan's Imperial Household Agency, it is the first time for any of the Belgian Royal couple's four children to attend a banquet for a state guest.

Emperor Naruhito expressed his delight in being able to visit Belgium this year, which marks 160 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations, noting that exchanges between the Imperial and Royal families began when then Crown Prince Hirohito visited the European country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]