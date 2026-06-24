2 Japanese Detained in China in May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Chinese authorities took two Japanese nationals into custody in May on suspicion of violating the country's law against the smuggling of banned items, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Wednesday.

One of them was detained on May 18 and the other on May 25, the top Japanese government spokesman told a press conference, adding that neither of them has health problems.

The Chinese side reported the detention to the Japanese Consulate-General in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, and the Japanese Consular Office in Dalian in the same northeastern China province, according to Kihara.

The two Japanese nationals are employees of a major Japanese company that deals with power semiconductors and power equipment, informed sources said.

"We will respond appropriately from the perspective of protecting Japanese nationals while keeping contact with the detained individuals and others concerned," Kihara said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]