Japan Protests Chinese Gas Drilling in East China Sea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan protested to China over Beijing's gas-field drilling activity near the median line in the East China Sea, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Wednesday.

Kihara said at a press conference that Japan found a mobile drilling vessel fixed in waters on the Chinese side of the line separating the two countries' claimed exclusive economic zones.

Tokyo called for an early resumption of talks on joint resources development.

The Japan Coast Guard issued a navigational warning Monday for vessels in the area.

Similar Chinese activity had also been confirmed in January.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]