Samurai Blue Arrives in Dallas ahead of Final Group Stage Match

Newsfrom Japan

Dallas, Texas, June 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese men's national soccer team, nicknamed Samurai Blue, arrived in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday night local time, just before its final group stage match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Sweden.

The team trained in Nashville, Tennessee, earlier in the day, before heading to Dallas.

Following its 4-0 victory against Tunisia in its second Group F match last weekend, Japan is jostling for top group spot against the Netherlands at the ongoing World Cup cohosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States. Both Japan and the Netherlands are on four points.

The match between Japan, with a FIFA world ranking of 18th as of June 11, and Sweden, ranked 38th, will be held near Dallas on Thursday, their first face-off in 24 years.

If Japan wins or ties the upcoming game, it will finish either first or second in the group and advance to the knockout rounds, where it is likely to face Brazil or Morocco.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]