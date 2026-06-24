Ruling Bloc Submits Second Capital Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Japan Innovation Party coalition on Wednesday submitted a second capital establishment bill to the House of Representatives.

The bill had initially included a provision enabling a prefecture-wide referendum on the JIP's so-called Osaka metropolis plan, but it was deleted due to opposition from the LDP.

JIP leader Hirofumi Yoshimura, the incumbent governor of Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, is seeking to hold a third referendum on the metropolis plan next spring. The plan was rejected in the previous referendums, both of which were held only in the city of Osaka, the prefecture's capital.

Based on their coalition agreement, the two parties aim to enact the bill before the current Diet session ends on July 17.

The second capital bill calls for developing a district that would perform the functions of the country's capital if Tokyo is hit by a massive disaster.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]