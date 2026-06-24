Masayoshi Son Vows to Lead SoftBank Group for Another Decade

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said Wednesday he will continue to lead the company for the next 10 or 15 years.

Son, 68, had previously indicated his intention to pass the torch to the next generation before turning 70.

At a general shareholders' meeting on Wednesday, Son said that, in his 70s, he will aim to achieve "artificial superintelligence," which surpasses human intelligence. "As long as we do it, we want to be the world's best," he stressed.

He also said that the company will aim to increase its net asset value by 14 times from the current level to 1,000 trillion yen within 16 years by focusing on four key AI-related areas.

About 2,000 shareholders attended the meeting in person or online. The meeting ended after some two hours.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]