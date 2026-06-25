3 Japan Megabanks Eligible to Use Google's Advanced AI Tool

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's three megabanks have become eligible to use a cutting-edge artificial intelligence tool of U.S. technology giant Google LLC, Japanese financial services minister Satsuki Katayama said.

She revealed this at a press conference after a meeting with senior officials of Alphabet Inc., the parent of Google, in Tokyo on Wednesday. The three megabanks are MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Mizuho Bank.

Japan aims to enable domestic financial institutions to better fight cyberattacks through the use of advanced AI models while competition in AI development among information technology giants is intensifying.

"We want to make a good choice (of AI models) to boost our national interests," Katayama said.

U.S. startup Anthropic has suspended the supply of its AI model. Katayama indicated that it is expected to become available again shortly.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]