Ruling Bloc Submits Bill to Cut Lower House Seats

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling coalition submitted a bill on Wednesday to reduce the number of seats in the House of Representatives by 10 pct, which is included in the coalition agreement between the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party.

The bill calls for a panel of ruling and opposition parties to discuss reducing the number of Lower House seats. It would automatically eliminate 45 proportional representation seats in the 465-seat chamber if the panel fails to reach a conclusion within a year.

On Monday, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, also LDP president, and JIP leader Hirofumi Yoshimura confirmed a plan to enact the bill before the current Diet session ends next month.

However, this is uncertain as opposition parties are against cutting only proportional representation seats, a move that could affect smaller parties more severely. The ruling bloc lacks a majority in the House of Councillors.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]