Kioxia Chairman's Annual Pay Surges 15-Fold as Stock Soars

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Stacy Smith, executive chairman of Kioxia Holdings Corp., received 4,431 million yen in annual pay for fiscal 2026, up about 15-fold from the previous year thanks to the firms' soaring stock price, a securities report by the semiconductor memory manufacturer has shown.

According to the report, published on Wednesday, the total included 155 million yen in fixed compensation, 215 million yen in performance-linked compensation, 3,438 million yen in stock compensation and 623 million yen in special compensation.

Former company president Nobuo Hayasaka's executive pay jumped 6.6-fold to 794 million yen.

In the year that ended in March, Kioxia's consolidated net profit doubled to a record high of 554.4 billion yen against amid the rapid spread of artificial intelligence.

Reflecting this solid performance, the company's stock has kept hitting new highs. Its market capitalization has become the largest in Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]