Japan CDP OKs Joining Body for Merger Talks with CRA, Komeito

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Thursday approved a plan to join a consultative body for merger talks with the Centrist Reform Alliance and Komeito.

The CDP, the largest opposition party in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, approved the measure at a meeting of member lawmakers. The party is expected to formally adopt the plan at a meeting of secretaries-general from its regional chapters later in the day.

Despite the latest decision, it is unclear whether the three opposition parties will be able to merge, as there remains a large rift between the CDP and the two other parties.

The establishment of a consultative body was proposed by the CRA to the CDP and Komeito.

At the start of the lawmaker meeting, the CDP leadership explained the circumstances leading up to the consultative body proposal. One member voiced opposition to joining the body if it effectively meant a merger will be conducted, while another noted the need to consider the impact on unified local elections next spring.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]