Japan Emperor Thanks Netherlands, Belgium for Warm Welcome

Newsfrom Japan

Namur, Belgium, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito on Wednesday expressed gratitude for the warm welcome he and his wife, Empress Masako, received from the Netherlands and Belgium during their state visits to the two European countries.

"I am really happy and truly grateful that we were cordially welcomed," the Emperor told reporters in the Belgian city of Namur.

He said that he is happy to have been able to reunite with members of the Dutch and Belgian Royal families, including young princesses who are of or around the same age as Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

"We are very glad that (the princesses) have grown up," he said. "I think we have been able to build a bridge for the next generation."

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako started their visit to the Netherlands on June 13 and moved on to Belgium on Saturday. They last visited the two countries in 2013 and 1999, respectively, when they were Crown Prince and Crown Princess. The Emperor ascended the throne in 2019.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]