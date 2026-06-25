Japan Enacts Bill for Dangerous Driving Numerical Standards

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, enacted a bill Thursday to introduce numerical standards for defining dangerous driving resulting in death or injury.

At a plenary meeting, the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, unanimously approved the bill to revise the law on punishment of acts causing death or injury by automobile driving. The bill had cleared the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, in April.

The revised law, expected to be enforced in summer, stipulates that the charge of dangerous driving be uniformly applied to accidents resulting in death or injury caused by exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 kilometers per hour on ordinary roads.

The statutory penalty for dangerous driving causing death or injury is heavier than that for negligent driving resulting in death or injury.

But decisions by prosecutors and judges on whether to apply dangerous driving charges have been inconsistent as definitions are vague under the existing law, such as "driving at speeds too high to control a vehicle."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]