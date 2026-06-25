Powerful Quake Hits Northeastern Japan; 6 Injured

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--A powerful earthquake measuring up to upper 6, the second-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, hit the Tohoku region of northeastern Japan, including Aomori Prefecture, on Thursday morning, with six people confirmed to have suffered injuries.

Upper 6 was recorded in the Aomori town of Hashikami, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The neighboring city of Hachinohe in the prefecture logged lower 6, the third-highest level on the Japanese scale.

The temblor, with an estimated magnitude of 7.2, occurred around 7:30 a.m. at a depth of 44 kilometers off Iwate Prefecture, south of Aomori, between the continental and oceanic plates, according to the agency. No tsunamis occurred as a result of the earthquake.

According to the Aomori prefectural government, three people suffered injuries in Hachinohe and one each in Hashikami and the city of Aomori, the capital of the prefecture. In the city of Kamaishi in Iwate, a woman in her 90s fell and hurt her right arm.

An advisory for a subsequent powerful earthquake off the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido or the Sanriku coastal area in northeastern Japan "will not be issued because the criteria for such an advisory have not been met," Ayataka Ebita, director of the Earthquake and Tsunami Observation Division at the meteorological agency, said at a press conference in Tokyo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]