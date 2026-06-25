17,345 Dementia Sufferers Reported Missing in Japan in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--The number of dementia or suspected dementia sufferers who were reported missing in Japan in 2025 fell by 776 from the previous year to 17,345, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

The figure marked the second consecutive year of decline but remained at a high level.

Of the 2025 total, 573 were confirmed dead when they were found.

In its first-ever analysis of leads that led to discoveries, the NPA found that reports from the public, including local residents and facilities, accounted for the largest share, at about 47 pct. Police activities such as questioning and patrols accounted for about 17 pct.

Many missing people were found by residents who learned about them through email alerts from local governments.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]