2 Japanese Detained in China Identified as Fuji Electric Workers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Two Japanese nationals who were detained by Chinese authorities in Dalian, Liaoning Province, in May are employees of Fuji Electric Co., people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

An official at the Japanese electronics maker said that the information "was not announced by the company and we have no comment at this point."

The Japanese government said Wednesday that the two people were taken into custody on suspicion of violating the Chinese law against the smuggling of banned items.

They apparently face suspicions of violating China's export controls on rare earth minerals, people familiar with the matter said.

China has been gradually tightening restrictions on rare earth exports to Japan as part of its pressure campaign against Tokyo over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's comments about Taiwan in November.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]