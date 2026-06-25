Canada Stresses Importance of Ties with Japan in AI, Minerals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Canadian defense minister David McGuinty on Thursday highlighted the importance of his country's cooperation with Japan in the fields of artificial intelligence and critical minerals.

Referring to the bilateral agreement enabling mutual exports of defense equipment that entered into force this month, he told a press conference that the two countries will be able to bring together their strengths and make a significant achievement by collaborating in the fields.

As other areas good for cooperation, McGuinty mentioned quantum computing, cryptography and satellite technology essential for countries to grasp the maritime and environmental situations around them.

Noting that both Japan and Canada are maritime nations, he said, "The systems that we have to invest in would be some of the systems that Japan would have to invest in."

"Canada and Japan are not simply partners in trade," McGuinty said. "We are partners in building resilient economies" and "advancing innovation."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]