Nissan to Offer Buyout Packages to Factory Administrative Staff

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. plans to offer buyout packages to administrative staff at five factories in Japan, including one in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, in September as part of its restructuring efforts, company officials said Thursday.

How many employees will receive such packages is not disclosed, and production workers will not be eligible for the program.

The struggling Japanese automaker unveiled a turnaround plan in May last year that includes cutting 20,000 employees globally by fiscal 2027. Last summer, it offered buyout packages to domestic administrative employees, including sales staff.

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