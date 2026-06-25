BOJ to Raise Rates Every Few Months: Policymaker Tamura

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan policymaker Naoki Tamura said Thursday that the central bank expects to raise interest rates "once every few months."

The BOJ "has a plan in mind of raising rates by 0.25 percentage point once every few months to aim for 2 pct," Tamura said at a press conference in Kobe, a city in western Japan, referring to what he sees as a neutral rate, which neither stimulates nor cools the economy.

If the country faces a rise in upside risks to inflation, Tamura said that the BOJ "may need to consider increasing the pace of rate increases or raising rates at a bigger clip."

But he added that he does not see the need to consider such measures as of this moment.

The BOJ raised rates by 0.25 point to 1 pct, a 31-year high, at its monetary policy meeting last week.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]