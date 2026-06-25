Apparent "Luffy" Crime Ring Senior Member Detained in Manila

Newsfrom Japan

Manila, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Philippine authorities said Thursday that they detained in Manila on Tuesday a Japanese national suspected of being a senior member of a group involved in a series of robbery cases across Japan.

Tokyo Summary Court has issued an arrest warrant for the Japanese national, Hideharu Inoue, 56, on suspicion of theft. Senior members of the Philippines-based group used the name "Luffy" and other nicknames.

According to the Philippine authorities, Inoue is suspected of involvement in a special fraud scheme targeting an elderly person in Japan. The authorities began investigating the case after receiving a request for cooperation from the Japanese Embassy in Manila in December 2024. Inoue is expected to be deported to Japan.

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