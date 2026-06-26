Japan Aims to Boost Growth through Public-Private Investments

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government, in an effort to realize a strong economy, aims to enhance the country's growth potential and ensure citizens' security and safety mainly through planned public-private investments worth over 370 trillion yen, it has been learned.

This is a key part of a draft outline of the government's new Basic Policy on Economic and Fiscal Management and Reform, slated to be compiled in July. The outline was presented to Thursday's meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, chaired by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The draft outline includes a plan to set up a new crisis management and growth investment quota to make the country strong and affluent. Basic ideas for national budget compilation, which are usually worked out in December, will also be included in the upcoming economic and fiscal management and reform policy.

"We should ensure an appropriate amount of total spending to reinforce growth potential of the economy and expand its nominal size," Takaichi said at the meeting.

To enable active fiscal spending, the draft outline calls for putting efforts to stably lower the ratio of total debts at the central and local governments to the country's gross domestic products at the center of the national government's fiscal goals.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]